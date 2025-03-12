Wembley considered for Usyk undisputed heavyweight fight with Dubois

Wembley Stadium could host the undisputed heavyweight boxing world title fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

Ukrainian Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight world champion since Lennox Lewis last May when he beat Tyson Fury in Riyadh but relinquished one of his belts when he couldn’t face Dubois due to a rematch clause with Fury.

Briton Dubois was then upgraded to a full-time world champion, having been interim at the time of the unification.

In a Battle of Britain last September, Dubois beat Anthony Joshua in front of 96,000 fans to defend the title before Fury lost a second bout against Usyk in Riyadh.

A second undisputed heavyweight world title fight is now the key fight in the works within the boxing world after Fury retired from the sport for the fourth time.

And the home of English football could host the fight.

Alexander Krassyuk, Usyk’s promoter, told Sky Sports: “We are now working on this fight [Usyk vs Dubois II], Wembley as one of the options.”

Last year’s fight at Wembley was controversial, with some calling out the playing of the Saudi Arabian national anthem before God Save the King.

But it is part of a growing boxing empire under kingdom player Turki Alsheikh, who is behind Riyadh Season and the revived Ring Magazine. The latter is a key sponsor of the “Fatal Fury” fight between Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn next month at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Usyk has never boxed at Wembley Stadium, while Dubois’ first experience was against Joshua, who in turn has fought three matches at the iconic arena – Wladimir Klitschko and Alexander Povetkin were his other opponents.

Boxing legends such as Cassius Clay and Frank Bruno have graced the arena before it was rebuilt in the manor it presents itself in today.