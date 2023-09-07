Where to watch the Rugby World Cup this weekend

It’s the biggest tournament in rugby union and it begins tomorrow. The Rugby World Cup will take up many of the screens across the country but some bars and pubs are hosting specialist events. Here’s where to watch this weekend’s opening set of fixtures.

Northwood, Angel

A vast new sports bar has opened its doors in Angel, north London, in time for Friday’s opening Rugby World Cup game between France and New Zealand.

Offering an absolute vibe of an atmosphere, it is sure to be the ideal start to the two-month long rugby party.

Some suggest there could be a few surprises on Friday night, too.

Brigadiers, Square Mile

Based in the modern architectural masterpiece otherwise known as the Bloomberg Arcade, Brigadiers will open its doors across the next eight weeks.

The establishment has a range of private rooms, too, for those looking to book a working lunch over a Rugby World Cup match – some of which kick off at 2pm.

There are rather pricy set sports menus for Saturdays but goodness do they look incredible! Looks like a solid recommendation.

El Vino, Square Mile

A favourite haunt of the City A.M. office El Vino is a brilliant wine bar near Cannon Street.

With their wine vaults below a lively entrance bar, they will be hosting watch parties for the Rugby World Cup alongside the possibility of hiring out space.

Drop the beer and pick up a bottle of wine? How sophisticated.

Vinegar Yard, London Bridge

A classic in London Bridge rounds off the out-of-house options for our watch locations.

This vast space can accommodate a huge number of people and will have a rocking atmosphere as the tournament progresses.

There are a number of food outlets there, too, for those who get peckish.

Staying home for the Rugby World Cup?

Fancy a night in instead of heading out? Samuel Gulliver’s & Co. have developed a whiskey – The Fine Drop –which commemorates England’s Rugby World Cup win in 2003.

Though it is unlikely the side will prevail this time around, at least there’s a good bottle of something to drown the sorrows away with.

Bottled at 46% ABV, without chill-filtration and with natural colour, The Fine Drop is available for £79 and will is available through their online store as well as retail specialists.