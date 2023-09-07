Rugby World Cup: England to be beaten by Argentina or Samoa?

When the Rugby World Cup draw was made in 2020, Pool C looked like one full of intrigue. You had former winners England, improving Argentina and a Japan side who had thrived as hosts a year prior. Throw in qualifiers later confirmed as Samoa and Chile and the group is exciting.

But the pining for fixtures in Pool C has faded since. England now look lost and face the real threat of failing to reach the knockout stages. Steve Borthwick is at the helm and it hasn’t gone to plan.

Their toughest game is up first – against Argentina – and they will be without captain Owen Farrell and the squad’s only outright No8, Billy Vunipola, with the duo currently banned. They’ve lost three of their four warm-up matches, including the team’s first ever defeat to Fiji, and have struggled to develop a consistent attacking structure.

Rugby showdown this weekend

The Pumas, under veteran coach Michael Cheika, could be dark horses in this competition given their slightly easier route to a potential semi-final than others.

They have the pace and attack with the brute force needed to be an all-round team, and have beaten the All Blacks since the last Rugby World Cup. They’ll fancy themselves for a spot in the last eight.

As will Japan, who have sprung surprises at the last two Rugby World Cups. In 2015, under Eddie Jones, they toppled the Springboks and in 2019 they made the last eight. This year they have dipped and been well beaten by a number of Pacific Island and European nations.



Samoa, with the inclusion of a number of new stars after changes to international eligibility rules, are suddenly contenders in Pool D and will be no pushovers. Their final warm-up game saw them fall just short against a world-leading Ireland and the island nation are looking more prepared than ever. Given England’s woes, a shot at the quarter-finals may be in the offing.

And to round it all off, Chile in their first ever RugbyWorld Cup, who take the number of South American nations at this tournament to three. They beat the United States and Canada to make it to France and will be part of the first ever South American derby at the tournament when they take on Argentina.

Pool D is wide open, and it would be foolish to assume England will stroll into the knockout stage.