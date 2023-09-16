Rugby World Cup: 10 facts about England and Japan ahead of clash
England surprised many last week with their 27-10 victory over Argentina last week at the Rugby World Cup. And on Sunday they face Japan looking to make it two wins from two.
Here are some key facts about the two sides ahead of their clash in Nice on Sunday:
10 Rugby World Cup stats
- Japan and England have met just once in the Rugby World Cup, in 1987. England won that clash 60-7 at the Concord Oval in Sydney.
- The two sides’ clash in Nice on Sunday will be the second match at the Allianz Riviera after Wales face Portugal on Saturday.
- Japan in 2015 became the first side in the tournament’s history to win three pool matches and not reach the last eight – they beat South Africa, Samoa and the United States.
- Japan topped their pool last time out when they hosted the Rugby World Cup, beating Scotland and Ireland to top spot in the process. England, too, finished in pole position.
- England have never lost to Japan in international rugby.
- The last fixture between these two sides finished with a 52-13 win for England
- England head coach Steve Borthwick was the assistant coach in 2015 when Japan beat South Africa at the Rugby World Cup, former England coach and current Australian coach Eddie Jones was in charge of the Brave Blossoms.
- Japan’s longest winning streak came between November 2013 and November 2014, where they beat the likes of Samoa, Italy, Hong Kong and Romania
- While Borthwick is in his first year as head coach, Japan manager Jamie Joseph is in his last – he will leave his role after the tournament.
- England are overwhelming favourites with the bookies, at 1/20 at the time of writing.