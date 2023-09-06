Mitchell and May in line for England Rugby World Cup starts

England are set to name Alex Mitchell at scrum-half and Jonny May on the wing as Steve Borthwick’s side get set to face Argentina at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Mitchell and May were both excluded when Borthwick named his squad but injuries to Jack van Poortvliet and Anthony Watson ensured the duo travelled to France, where England take on Argentina, Japan, Chile and Samoa.

Northampton Saints scrum-half Mitchell has reportedly beaten Danny Care and Ben Youngs to the starting No9 shirt – Care is set to feature on the bench.

England confusion

May will join with his opposite winger and Freddie Steward at full-back to complete an England backline that begins their World Cup hopes with their most difficult game.

A win over Argentina would put the national team in pole position to qualify to the quarter-finals but defeat at the hands of the South American side will give other pool rivals – Samoa, Japan and Chile – hope of causing an upset.

England have been fortunate and are drawn the softer half of the Rugby World Cup draw, avoiding the likes of Ireland, France, South Africa and New Zealand until the semi-finals.

On Argentina, England and Leicester Tigers tighthead Dan Cole said: “You look at their team in the Rugby Championship, they’re dangerous.

Physical

“If you have one scrummage where you are not fully focused they will do you damage and get stuck into you.

“They’re a dangerous team and they’ve grown their game in other areas. We know what’s coming up front.

“They love the physical contest. You speak to some of their front five – Tomas Lavanini when he was at Leicester and Montoya – and they relish the physical part of the game.

“Marcos Ayerza [former Puma and Tiger] could talk for days about the scrum, both the physical and mental aspect of it.

“That’s the tradition of their game, we respect that and we look forward to playing them because that’s the game.”

England begin their campaign against Argentina before facing Japan – whose last World Cup in Europe saw them achieve an astonishing win over South Africa in 2015.

Borthwick’s side then take on Chile before a match against Samoa, they’ll find out whether they’ve been able to qualify for the last eight – they’re likely to face Wales, Australia or Fiji in the quarter-finals.