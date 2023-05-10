Neville to become first female official at men’s Rugby World Cup

Joy Neville will make history later this year when the Irish referee becomes the first female official selected for a men’s Rugby World Cup. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Joy Neville will make history later this year when the Irish referee becomes the first female official selected for a men’s Rugby World Cup.

The tournament takes place in France this autumn and Neville, 39, is among the group of television match officials – rugby’s version of VAR.

Elsewhere England’s Wayne Barnes, who has been the man in the middle for 102 international Tests, will head across the Channel alongside fellow countrymen Luke Pearce, Matthew Carley and Karl Dickson.

Nika Amashukeli, meanwhile, is set to become the first Georgian referee at a Rugby World Cup. The 28-year-old had been tipped to officiate at the showpiece event.

“The journey to Rugby World Cup 2023 is not an easy one for match officials,” World Rugby’s high performance 15s match official manager Joel Jutge said.

“There are fewer roles with as much public scrutiny, but I am proud of how the team has responded to the ups and downs, always being open and acting with integrity.”

The World Cup begins on 8 September, with the final due to take place on 28 October. Steve Borthwick’s England are in a pool with Argentina, Japan, Samoa and Chile.

The competition opens with hosts France against New Zealand in Paris before the pool games are contested over a number of weeks.

England open with their biggest match against Argentina on 8 September before playing Japan on 17 September.

Steve Borthwick’s men then face Chile on 23 September before concluding the early stages against Samoa on 7 October.

It is likely that England will take on either Australia – coached by former England head coach Eddie Jones – or Wales in the quarter-finals.

Two of South Africa, New Zealand, Ireland and France will not reach the semi-finals.