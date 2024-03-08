Where to watch Six Nations in London, plus exclusive breakfast event and our rugby drink of the week

Here we go, the final push in this year’s Six Nations. It looks as if Ireland will go on to take the title after rounds four and five but that’s no excuse for dropping out of plans to watch games across London.

Here are our pub and bar recommendations for the next two weeks, as well as a special event taking place this Saturday. We’ve also picked our perfect drink to accompany the weekend’s rugby if you’re staying home. Take a look.

The Prince

The Prince will be no stranger to those who like their bottomless brunches and margaritas, but the expansive establishment near Fulham is great for rugby, too.

The West Brompton classic has a huge capacity, a number of vendors serving food and a great range of drinks.

City A.M. recommends the traditional Margarita to accompany the Japanese fried chicken and crispy prawns.

There really is something for everybody’s tastes and a number of screens in which to watch the rugby.

The Prince can get quite lively as the day goes on so keep that in mind, otherwise have a blast.

Cadogan Arms – Six Nations breakfast

Haven’t been able to get a ticket for the big game against Ireland at Twickenham on Saturday? Or even better, you’ve got a ticket but might need a rugby fix in the morning? Fear not, this breakfast event at Chelsea’s Cadogan Arms should fill that oval-shaped hole.

Hosted by former British and Irish Lion Ugo Monye and featuring England’s Anthony Watson and former Ireland flyer Tommy Bowe, this rugby legends breakfast includes a pint and a full English (or Irish) breakfast alongside a Q&A.

The breakfast will start at 10am and run through until noon, setting the stage for the England vs Ireland game later that day at 4:45pm.

It should see some good craic and insightful rugby talk ahead of the match down the road.

This is a ticketed event and will cost £75pp. Tickets are available here.

Greenwood

Whether it’s Greenwood, Redwood or one of the other ETM Sports Pubs and Kitchens establishments, there’s always time for a traditional sports bar on a rugby Saturday.

Greenwood, in Victoria, is always lively with an atmosphere to match the size of the space.

Whether it is the Six Nations or Saturday’s Formula 1 action in Saudi Arabia, the seemingly endless number of screens will have you sorted as you settle into a long day of sporting action.

City A.M. would recommend booking a table in advance as peak hours sees standing room only.

The sports bar also has a specialist Guinness food menu at the moment for the remainder of the Six Nations, which is worth a try.

Drink of the week – Blackeye gin

Contemplating staying home this weekend and fancy trying a new brand of tipple unbeknownst to your better half?

This weekend’s recommendation is Blackeye gin, the brainchild of ex-rugby players James Haskell and Mike Tindall, as well as presenter Alex Payne. The trio make up “The Good, The Bad and The Rugby” podcast.

This brand has been going since 2023 in the traditional bottled gin format but Blackeye are now launching 250cl, 6.5 per cent alcohol ready to drink cans.

We all love a tinny, right? And Blackeye’s new offering will see some proceeds from each purchase used to fund three key categories: research, risk and recovery for players past and present.

That kind of cause is good enough for us to give it a try.

Around the grounds

Elsewhere across the capital there are a number of recommendations sent into us that we are yet to try for ourselves.

Nordic Bar in Fitzrovia is a Scandinavian sports bar which relaunched in October.

Thor, General Manager for Nordic said: “There are so many bars across London that all do the same thing. Playing the same music, serving the same drinks, even looking the same way. We want to do things differently.”

Young’s Pubs – a classic chain across the capital – has the theme of rugby running through some of their menu items throughout this Six Nations, including the Rugby Slider & Fries Sharer and the Rugby Bar Snack Board.

Their offerings during this year’s competition include The Defector’s Weld in Shepherd’s Bush, The Crown in Twickenham and The Spring Grove in Kingston.

So there you have it, a complete guide to where to watch the Six Nations over the next two weeks.

