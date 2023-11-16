Huge changes for British & Irish Lions as Premiership and URC agree deal

Players picked for the British and Irish Lions Tour will be more available than ever before after the organisation agreed a new deal with the Premiership and United Rugby Championship. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Players picked for the British & Irish Lions Tour will be more available than ever before after the organisation agreed a new deal with the Premiership and United Rugby Championship.

The partnership will see players available for all pre-tour activities and see the leagues cooperate on digital platforms throughout the tour.

The changes will stop issues that have occurred in the past whereby players are forced to miss pre-tour meetings and matches, such as the British and Irish Lions’ match against Japan in 2021, due to commitments to their domestic league.

Ben Calveley, British & Irish Lions chief, said, “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship and want to thank them for their support in reaching this landmark agreement.

“Our relationship with the clubs, who are the guardians of all potential Lions, is critical to any success we have, and we are committed to working with Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship in a spirit of collaboration.

“It is crucial that this agreement benefits not just The British & Irish Lions but also Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship.

“Our ambition is to make 2025 the greatest Lions Tour ever and we believe the opportunities for collaboration across marketing, promotional and wider activity will add significant value to all organisations.”

Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby chief, said: “We know how much The British & Irish Lions means to our players, our clubs and our fans. And we are incredibly excited about this new landmark partnership and the opportunity to work in true collaboration with the Lions ahead of their tour to Australia in 2025.

“Everyone at Premiership Rugby understands how crucial it is to work closely with all stakeholders for the game to continue to thrive and grow.

“And giving our players and The British & Irish Lions the best possible preparation time in history is vital for both the Lions and Premiership Rugby as we support each other on and off the pitch.

“As a league, we are also looking forward to combining with the Lions to create some new and exciting content to promote the Tour, our players and clubs.”