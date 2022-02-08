Rugby’s domestic derbies should not be played in the international window

Premiership rugby’s biggest derbies shouldn’t take place inside international windows. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

The East Midlands derby between Leicester Tigers and Northampton Saints is one of the fixtures fans look for when the schedule is released.

Saracens against Harlequins, Bath against Gloucester, Tigers against Saints – these are the staples of English domestic rugby, the bitter rivalries decades, if not centuries, in the making.

So its beggars belief as to why both editions of the East Midlands and the London derbies have been scheduled to fall inside international rugby windows.

Why UK and Ireland want Euro 2028 bid instead of 2030 World Cup Why UK and Ireland want Euro 2028 bid instead of 2030 World Cup

Tigers beat Saints 55-26 at a packed out Franklin’s Gardens at the end of October, when both sides were missing their England internationals.

A day later Quins lost to Saracens at the Stoop – again with both sides depleted by international absences.

Both derbies return this weekend, with Saints traveling to Leicester on the Friday night before Saracens host Harlequins on Sunday.

This weekend the sides won’t just be without their England players. Anyone who features in the Six Nations or Rugby Europe Championships are away with their countries.

Premiership Rugby have recently signed a free-to-air broadcast deal with ITV but when the biggest games are thrown into international windows with weakened squads it does little for the sport.

That said, there’s a lot riding on Friday night’s game at Welford Road. Leicester Tigers are top and will remain top come next Monday, but their lead at the summit could be cut to just two points by Saracens.

Northampton Saints are fifth on 40 points but can jump Harlequins into fourth if they and Saracens both win. Gloucester sit third and head to Exeter this weekend.

It’s an important game for both sides and each outfit will need to rely on the depth of their squad to secure the win.

Leicester Tigers are likely to be without England quartet Ellis Genge, Ben Youngs, George Ford and Freddie Steward while Saints will be missing Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlum and Wales fly-half Dan Bigger, among others.

The return fixture in October saw Tigers race into a 27-0 lead in the opening half and Saints never really looked like recovering. Steve Borthwick’s men come into this match after a solid performance against a struggling Worcester Warriors side.

Saints are fresh from their bye week and face a season-defining month in their hopes for a top-four spot come May. After this weekend, they’re at home to Sale Sharks before travelling to Exeter.

The Premiership is looking tighter than ever at the moment, with five sides battling it out for spots two to four – as well as a resurgent Wasps, who are starting to impress.

Friday night will showcase the 248th East Midlands derby and many will enjoy the match under the lights regardless. But in an era when rugby needs to show off its history while looking to the future, this match should really be between two first choice XVs.