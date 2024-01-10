Andy Farrell set to be named as coach of British and Irish Lions

ROTORUA, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 15: Andy Farrell, the Lions defence coach looks on during the British & Irish Lions training session held at the Rotorua International Stadium on June 15, 2017 in Rotorua, New Zealand. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Ireland rugby head coach Andy Farrell is set to be named as the boss of the British and Irish Lions at an event in the City of London tomorrow.

The 48-year-old Englishman has long been favourite for the position with the touring side heading to Australia in the summer of 2025.

The Lions, a side made up of players from the four home nations, will head Down Under next year looking for a first series win since 2013, when Warren Gatland’s side beat the Wallabies.

Farrell the man for the job

Farrell is set to fend off the likes of former Irish superstar and La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara, as well as Gregor Townsend, Gatland and Steve Borthwick, to land the job.

It means the former dual-code rugby international will miss any summer fixtures Ireland face in July 2025. He is expected to name assistant coaches in due course.

The tour will begin in Ireland’s home arena, the Aviva Stadium, in June when the touring side host Argentina before the British and Irish Lions head off on a 10-match series that will feature three Tests against hosts Australia.

The first Test against the Wallabies, who are yet to secure the services of a head coach after the departure of former England boss Eddie Jones, will take place in Brisbane before matches in the 100,000-seater Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney.

“We’d be ecstatic if Andy was named coach of the Lions so hopefully that accolade is the next one for him,” Irish rugby’s outgoing performance director David Nucifora said in December.

Farrell has coaching experience with English Premiership side Saracens and England, under Stuart Lancaster, before moving across the Irish Sea.

He succeeded Joe Schmidt as head coach of the Emerald Isle in 2019, having been part of the Ireland set-up since 2015.

He is seen as one of the best British coaches in the game and is set to be the first coach other than Gatland since 2009.

The Lions lost to South Africa on their last tour, drew with New Zealand in 2017 and beat Australia in 2013.

In July last year insurance firm Howden announced a four-year partnership with the British and Irish Lions, replacing Standard Life Investments as front of shirt sponsor.