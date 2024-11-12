London’s O2 Arena to host F1 launch extravaganza in 2025

All ten Formula 1 teams will show off their 2025 cars at the O2 next year at the same time to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sport.

The iconic London venue will host the event, which is the first of its kind, as the teams – such as Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari – unveil their liveries.

But it’s not cheap, with tickets starting at £58 and rising to above £110 for the two-hour event on the Greenwich Peninsular.

It is, however, a major boost for the capital as a hub for global sporting events.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, said: “For the first time we will bring together our fans, all twenty superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing.

“With 2025 set to be a classic season following all the drama so far for 2024, this is a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages to experience up-close the incredible entertainment spectacle that is Formula 1.”

Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, RB, Red Bull, Sauber, and Williams will all feature at the event next February ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

It will give fans a chance to see British racing legend Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari red for the first time.

The event begins at 8pm and will conclude at 10pm and will be “brought to life” by Brian Burke of BrianBurkeCreative, who have worked in Formula 1 before at the Las Vegas opening and closing ceremonies in 2023.

“It’s an incredible honour to continue to partner with Formula 1 creating new entertainment experiences, especially this brand-new launch event of the 2025 season celebrating the 75th anniversary of the sport,” Burke said.

“Through our collaboration with all 10 teams, fans can be assured we’ll be delivering a truly exciting live experience combining the unveiling of the new liveries, interviews with the biggest names in F1, and cutting-edge entertainment.

“It will be a never-before-seen event not to be missed.”