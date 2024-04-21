Man behind O2 Arena plots rival London venue

The American businessman behind Manchester’s new £365m Co-op Live arena is considering building a second glitzy venue in the UK, this time in Hammersmith, arguing the capital is underserved by its current entertainment options.

The move from Tim Leiweke, who set up the sports and entertainment investment outfit Oak View Group, would put him in direct competition with the O2 Arena, much of the success of which is attributed to Mr Leiweke.

The entertainment mogul spent nearly two decades at Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), and was responsible for the O2’s transition from the ailing Millennium Dome to iconic London venue.

But having left AEG in 2013—establishing Oak View Group two years later—Mr Lieweke is now exploring his options to challenge the O2 arena’s reputation as London’s eminent night-time venue.

Speaking in an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Leiweke said: “No disrespect to New York or Los Angeles, but London is the best market in the world, especially for live entertainment. London deserves to have the greatest arena in the world. They don’t yet.”

The move would not be the first time Leiweke had locked horns with his former employer. AEG raised multiple objections to the construction of Co-op Live, which is just two miles away from a venue AEG used to own: the AO Arena.

Mr Lieweke said it would be a year before planning for the west London venue “gets real”. adding: “The fact we worked together] doesn’t mean I’m not going to take advantage of their shortness, their brain freeze or their level of comfort – and I think they got comfortable.”

Oak View Group was approached for comment.