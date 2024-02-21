New landmark arena planned by operator of The 02 in London

AEG Europe has submitted plans for a new indoor arena in Edinburgh.

The company that runs The 02 in London has submitted plans for a new 8,500-capacity arena in Edinburgh.

AEG Europe said the venue, which would be located in the Edinburgh Park area, would bring an estimated £520m in gross value per year to the city’s economy and would create 1,350 jobs.

The group added that the venue would bring more than 700,000 visitors to Edinburgh each year.

Plans have been sent to City of Edinburgh Council for consideration, with a formal decision expected to be made by June.

Alistair Wood, executive vice president of real estate and development for AEG Europe, said: “We’re delighted by the feedback and valuable insights we’ve received during the extensive consultation and public exhibition process.

A CGI of the proposed indoor arena in Edinburgh.

“It’s been fantastic to see such strong support for our plans, and therefore we are hopeful for a swift and clear decision following our planning application.

“If we were able to secure planning permission, our focus would then immediately turn to identifying a Building Contractor and Naming Rights partner to bring this exciting project to life on site.”

Headquartered in London, AEG Europe is a subsidiary of AEG and operates the likes of The O2 and Eventim Apollo in London, Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Mercedes-Benz Arena, Mercedes Platz and Verti Music Hall in Berlin and Accor Arena in Paris as well as music festivals including American Express presents BST Hyde Park in London and Rock en Seine in Paris.