Premiership Rugby ringfenced again as Ealing and Coventry fail RFU tests

Ealing and Coventry wil not be promoted to the Premiership after failing the RFU’s test

Championship leaders Ealing have failed the RFU’s minimum standards audit and will be denied promotion to the Premiership, which will retain its existing 10 teams next season.

Third-placed Coventry have also failed the audit, which was conducted by the RFU’s Professional Rugby Board, in a development that is likely to increase tensions ahead of next week’s Special General Meeting at Twickenham.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney is facing a vote of no confidence at a Special General Meeting at Twickenham next week after more than 150 clubs called on him to resign following last year’s bonuses scandal.

There is considerable anger amongst lower division clubs and the grassroots game at the fact that Sweeney received a £358,000 bonus in a year in which the RFU posted losses of £37.9m.

Although unsurprising given that Ealing and Coventry did not meet new minimum standards criteria published last summer, including a phased runway to reach a ground capacity of 10,001, denying Championship clubs promotion will not help the RFU’s cause.

While Doncaster Knights passed the audit and could theoretically be granted promotion, the Yorkshire club are currently eighth in the Championship and have no chance of winning the second tier.

The PRB’s decision will be a huge relief to Newcastle Falcons, who are bottom of the Premiership with just two wins all season, and require a loan of around £5m from the nine other Premiership clubs and CVC Capital Partners to ensure they can compete in the top flight next season.

A Championship source told City AM: “If the RFU want a fight then this is a good way to get it. This is precisely why the Championship clubs have called an SGM. We will not tolerate this any longer. This is now an existential matter for the RFU.”

Premiership Rugby and the RFU consulted with Championship clubs over new guidelines last summer, and agreed to give newly promoted clubs four years to get to a 10,000 capacity with the proviso they could demonstrate planning permission.

Ealing and Coventry were both unable to meet this criteria however, while the west London club‘s application also failed to meet minimum standards in terms of safety at the Trailfinders Stadium.

“While right now only one Championship club is meeting the requirements that would enable them to come into the league, we are working hard to ensure that is not always the case and that we apply the right flexibility and support where it’s appropriate,” said Mike McTighe, chair of the PRB.

“We know how hard those clubs with aspirations to join the Premiership are working both to generate the required investment to be sustainable within that league and to ensure they have the required infrastructure to support themselves.

“This forms a vital part of the ongoing discussion and collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders, from the clubs and organisations who run both leagues, to many others, because we recognise that in the future, new and innovative approaches are going to be required.”

Postal voting in the no-confidence motion began last week ahead of the SGM on 27 March. All 1,200 clubs and other associations who are members of the RFU are eligible to attend and vote.