Why RFU boss Sweeney is set for no confidence vote

Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney will face a vote of no confidence after over 180 clubs and bodies rebelled against the governing body’s biggest name.

Sweeney, alongside chairman Tom Ilube, will face the music in February following a grassroots-led revolt against the body led by the referees’ union and the Championship clubs at an RFU Council meeting on Wednesday.

It follows controversy over Sweeney being paid £1.1m in the year of the RFU’s last accounts, during which the organisation lost nearly £40m.

The pay packet caused outrage, with many clubs insisting the hefty sum could be better used to help the struggling Championship and the tiers lower down the pyramid.

Sources confirmed to City AM that a letter would be sent this week outlining a motion for the special general meeting, with a preliminary date set for 28 February, between rounds three and four of the 2025 Six Nations.

The motions – one each for Ilube and Sweeney – will need two-thirds majority support from all member clubs but the move to call the vote has been rallied by the Rugby Football Referees Union (RFRU) and the 12 clubs in the RFU-run Championship.

On Tuesday third tier National 1 clubs signed a letter criticising “major failures in governance and leadership” and a “lack of accountability”.

The letter continued: “The RFU Council and Board are complicit both in the lack of accountability and governance the member clubs expect them to exercise, and, alongside the RFU leadership, in the lack of clarity and strategy for the development of rugby in England.

“We note there will be an emergency meeting of the RFU Council on 18 December. We call upon the members of the RFU Council to use this as an opportunity to instigate an independent review of the management of rugby in England.

“The National League 1 clubs will act individually when it comes to arguing for or voting on any no-confidence motions that might arise either at that meeting or at any subsequent [meeting] of the RFU.”

There are 1,849 RFU member clubs with the over 180 bodies demanding change passing the 100-club threshold. A two thirds majority for either of the motions against Ilube and Sweeney will require 1,221 voters to choose change.