Aston Villa to boost Villa Park capacity beyond 50,000 by 2027

Aston Villa plan to expand the capacity of Villa Park to more than 50,000 (Image: Aston Villa)

Aston Villa have revealed plans to increase the capacity of Villa Park to more than 50,000 by more than doubling the number of seats in its North Stand.

The Premier League club aim to complete the work by late 2027, in time for being one of the host venues for Euro 2028, which is being hosted by the UK and Ireland.

Villa Park is currently limited to 42,640 spectators but that will be boosted by expanding capacity in the North Stand from 5,000 to more than 12,000.

Chairman Nassef Sawiris said it was part of the ownership group’s ambition “to restore Aston Villa to its rightful position competing at the highest levels of English and European football, and to transform the club into a global brand and European powerhouse”.

He added: “A bigger, better North Stand will not only allow many more Villans to see their team in person, improving matchday experience, but will also dramatically improve the club’s ability to invest and compete in the long term.”

Aston Villa say they will retain the existing North Stand structure, ensuring that there is no reduction in capacity while the expansion is carried out.

More concerts at Villa Park

The work is part of a wider redevelopment of the area around the stadium, including construction of a multi-use venue called The Warehouse.

The club hope it will help them host more non-football events such as concerts. This summer Guns N’ Roses, Kendrick Lamar and Black Sabbath will perform at Villa Park.

Aston Villa hope the expansion of Villa Park will attract more non-football events such as concerts (Image: Aston Villa)

“Aston Villa fans have been electrifying Villa Park for generations, charging the atmosphere with unrivalled intensity at every home match for more than 125 years,” said Chris Heck, president of business operations.

“Thanks to the hard work and collaboration of an exceptional team, we will now be able to offer this incredible experience to thousands more, all while meeting the key challenge of executing this project without compromising matchday capacity during the process.”

Expansion hinges on transport upgrades

Aston Villa insist the project is contingent, however, on mayor of the West Midlands Richard Parker fulfilling a commitment to make improvements to local transport infrastructure.

“Without that commitment we will be unable to proceed with this project and furthermore would need to reexamine whether we would be able to continue as a Euro 2028 host venue,” they said.

“Aston Villa is a vital part of our region’s identity and I’m proud to support the club’s ambitious plans to redevelop the North Stand,” said the mayor.

“We have been working closely with the club, Network Rail and other partners to ensure the necessary improvements at Witton Station will be made in time for the Euros in 2028.”

Villa Park’s North Stand is set to more than double in capacity (Image: Aston Villa)