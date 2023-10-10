UK and Ireland tipped for £2.6bn boost from hosting Euro 2028

Euro 2028 will conclude at Wembley after a UK and Ireland was formally approved

Culture secretary Lucy Frazer has forecast a £2.6bn socio-economic boost after the UK and Ireland were confirmed as hosts of football’s 2028 European Championship.

It will be the third time that England has staged some or all of the men’s tournament, after 1996 and 2021, and follows the successful hosting of the women’s event last year.

Uefa’s announcement of the UK and Ireland as the winning bidders was a formality after Turkey withdrew the only competing proposal last week.

“I’m thrilled we’ve secured Uefa Euro 2028. It will be the biggest sporting event ever jointly hosted in the UK and Ireland,” said Frazer.

“We will put on a brilliant tournament with fans at its heart. We will warmly welcome fans from across Europe to our islands’ shores and give people memories that will last a lifetime.

“On top of that the tournament is expected to deliver up to £2.6bn of socio-economic benefit across the host nations, creating jobs and opportunities.”

Euro 2028 is set to be played at 10 different grounds, six of which are likely to be in England, with one in each of the other nations.

Cardiff’s Principality Stadium is expected to stage the opening match, while Wembley Stadium is the favourite to host the semi-finals and final.

The other English venues included in the bid earlier this year were the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, Villa Park in Birmingham, Newcastle United’s St James’ Park and Everton’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Hampden Park in Glasgow, Dublin’s Aviva Stadium and traditional gaelic sports ground Casement Park in Belfast, which is subject to redevelopment, are also set to feature.

Host nations will not all receive a bye into Euro 2028, with two places expected to be set aside by Uefa for any who do not make it through qualifying.

The decision is a show of faith in England and Wembley despite the crowd trouble that marred the final of Euro 2020, which took place a year later due to the pandemic.

Turkey is to stage the 2032 tournament with Italy, Uefa also confirmed. Turkey withdrew its rival bid for 2028 after its joint submission with Italy received encouragement.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: “I’m delighted that the UK and Ireland will be hosting Uefa Euro 2028. We have the experience, the stadiums and most importantly some of the most passionate football fans in the world.

“By working together, the tournament will bring the game to new audiences and inspire the next generation of players, fans and volunteers as well as providing a significant economic boost to the host nations.

“We have a fantastic track record of staging the world’s biggest sporting events and Euro 2028 will be no exception in what will be an incredible festival of football.”