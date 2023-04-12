PM Rishi Sunak lays out plans for biggest sporting event ever hosted by UK and Ireland

The UK and Ireland bid to host Euro 2028 faces opposition from Turkey, with football chiefs Uefa set to decide in September (Image: The FA)

Euro 2028 will be “the biggest sporting event our islands have ever jointly staged”, says Prime Minster Rishi Sunak, after the UK and Ireland confirmed details of their bid to stage the international football tournament.

England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland today formally submitted their proposal to governing body Uefa, which will decide in September whether to select the bid or a rival offer from Turkey.

The limited opposition means the British Isles entry has a high chance of success, and Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt, who is also leading the bid, promised “a record-breaking and unforgettable” edition of the quadrennial competition.

London boasts two of the 10 stadia listed in the UK and Ireland submission, Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while there is at least one venue from each of the five countries.

Old Trafford is a notable omission, while Everton’s new home at Bramley Moore Dock and Casement Park in Belfast have been included despite respectively being under construction and slated for a comprehensive rebuild.

“Together, our nations will host an outstanding Uefa Euro 2028,” said PM Sunak in a joint statement with Scotland First Minister Humza Yousaf, First Minister of Wales Mark Drakeford and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

“It will be the biggest sporting event our islands have ever jointly staged – a passionate and unforgettable celebration, with long-term benefits for our cities and communities as well as all European football.

“Our unique and unprecedented Uefa Euro 2028 will welcome the world to iconic destinations and, above all, bring people together.”

England home to six of 10 Euro 2028 venues

Six of the venues are in England, with Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Hampden Park in Glasgow the other exceptions.

Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium, preferred to neighbouring Old Trafford, Villa Park and St James’ Park complete the line-up.

“Our pioneering five-way partnership will deliver a record-breaking and unforgettable Uefa Euro,” said Hewitt.

“Together, we want Euro 2028 to be the catalyst for a new and sustainable era for football, from the grassroots to the very top of the European game.”

The UK and Ireland is banking on Uefa being willing to hand it a major tournament despite the crowd trouble which marred the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

It plumped for a bid to host the European Championship as it represented a cheaper alternative to vying to host the 2030 World Cup.

Organisers predict that Euro 2028 will generate cumulative socio-economic benefits of up to £2.6bn for the British Isles.