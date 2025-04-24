Leeds United owners go into business with New Zealand Cricket

Leeds United owners 49ers Enterprises are business partners of New Zealand Cricket in a new Major League Cricket team

New Zealand Cricket is going into business with the owners of Leeds United, 49ers Enterprises, to launch an expansion team in Major League Cricket.

The franchise is set to join the US-based T20 competition in 2027 and will benefit from expertise and personnel – which could include coaches, staff and players – from New Zealand Cricket.

It has been hailed as the first partnership of its kind between a full member nation of the International Cricket Council and a team in a professional league.

“This agreement marks a unique and exciting milestone for NZC,” said New Zealand Cricket chief executive Scott Weenink.

“As franchise cricket grows globally, NZC needs to adapt to seize strategic opportunities that ensure the sustainability of our cricket network.

“This helps diversify our revenue streams, expands our global brand and fan base, and creates new talent development and retention pathways for both our players and coaches.”

As part of the agreement, New Zealand Cricket has become a shareholder in True North Sports Ventures, which is majority owned by MLC founders Sameer Mehta and Vijay Srinivasan.

TNS holds the exclusive rights to launch MLC expansion franchises in 2027 and 2031, with New Zealand Cricket having an option to partner with it on the second new team too.

“TNS is delighted to partner with NZC, an organisation admired for its sustained success despite limited financial and playing resources compared to other international cricketing bodies,” said Mehta.

“As founders of start-ups that have rapidly grown to established businesses, we see NZC as a perfect fit for our new franchise. With NZC’s expertise, our expansion franchise will elevate MLC’s world-class T20 product and support cricket’s rapid growth in our region.”

Other investors in TNS include 49ers Enterprises, the owner of Leeds which is in takeover talks with Scottish football giants Rangers.

Paraag Marathe, president of 49ers Enterprises – an offshoot of NFL team the San Francisco 49ers – chaired USA Cricket until 2022 and played a key role in setting up Major League Cricket.

MLC has quickly established itself among the world’s top T20 leagues since launching in 2023. Cricket’s profile in the US is also set to be lifted by its return to the Olympics at LA 2028.

The name of the expansion franchise has not been announced yet but host cities under consideration include Toronto and Atlanta.