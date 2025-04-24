Economy boosted by record number of adults exercising

The number of adults in England doing 150 minutes of exercise a week is up to 63.7 per cent

Sport England has revealed that more adults than ever are doing the recommended amount of exercise – and it’s also a shot in the arm for the economy.

The organisation’s latest Active Lives report found that 63.7 per cent of adults in England – 30m people – are doing at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise a week.

That is the highest figure on record and has increased by almost 2.5m in the last decade, while the number of inactive adults – doing less than 30 minutes a week – is down by nearly 500,000.

“At a time of real social and economic challenge, the fact we have record numbers of people now playing sport and taking part in physical activity is a major milestone that should be celebrated,” said Sport England chief executive Tim Hollingsworth.

“It also demonstrates that, through our careful and targeted investment of both Exchequer and National Lottery funding, it is possible to increase activity levels, something that profoundly and positively impacts individuals but is also vital for our society, as it supports the NHS and an active population helps to drive economic growth.”

Sport England chair Chris Boardman said: “We know that an active population is vital for the country as a whole, as this relieves pressure on our NHS and also helps to drive economic growth.

“However, the job is not done yet. That’s why we’ll continue focussing our efforts and resources on the communities that need it most.”

Women and minorities exercise less

The report, based on the period from November 2023 to November 2024, showed that women, ethnic minorities and the disadvantaged are still less likely to be active.

The percentage of active men is 66 compared to 61 for women, while Chinese, black and Asian people were all under 60 per cent.

Activity increased among the top socio-economic groups to 73 per cent, compared with 52 per cent for the lowest.

“We know there is still much to do and we must not underestimate the challenge that faces us,” added Hollingsworth.

“It’s also grossly unfair that where a person lives, and the size of their bank balance, can have such a negative impact on whether a person is physically active or not.”

Sports minister Stephanie Peacock said the data showed that “we need to do more”.

“We want adults from all walks of life to be able to access sport and get active,” she added.

“This government will place tackling inactivity at the heart of our preventative health agenda, and we will work to empower local communities to have the facilities, resources and support they need so that everyone can lead a healthy and active life.”