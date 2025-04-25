David Kogan: Media grandee set to chair football regulator

Media heavyweight David Kogan OBE, a former advisor to the Premier League with links to the Labour party, has been named the government’s preferred candidate to chair the independent football regulator.

Kogan, 67, has seen off competition from serial football club executive Christian Purslow, equality campaigner Sanjay Bhandari and former parliamentary expenses watchdog Professor Sir Ian Kennedy to land the nomination.

A former managing director of Retuters Television and director at Channel 4, he has extensive experience in the commercial side of football, having advised the Premier League, EFL, Uefa, the Scottish Premier League and Women’s Super League on their media rights deals.

Culture, Media and Sport secretray Lisa Nandy said: “David brings with him a wealth of expertise from the sport and media industries having worked across a number of high-profile governing bodies, competition organisers and major media corporations in a very impressive career.

“It makes him an outstanding candidate to be the chair of the independent football regulator.

“This will be a vital, public role to ensure sensible, light-touch regulation helps to strengthen financial sustainability and put fans back at the heart of the game.”

Kogan must appear before MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny before his position is ratified, although that is likely to be a formality.

He is expected to take up the £130,000, part-time post late this year after the Football Governance Bill, which stipulates the new regulator’s powers, completes its passage through parliament.

“Across the country millions of us share a passion for football, a game that is not only part of our national heritage but one of our most valuable cultural exports,” said Kogan.

“That’s why as both a supporter and someone with many years spent working in football, I am honoured to have been asked to be the preferred candidate for chair of the newly created Independent Football Regulator.

“Our professional clubs, whatever their size, are a source of local and national pride. They generate economic growth and investment, unite communities, and create shared experiences and memories that transcend generations.

“The job of the regulator is to work with those clubs, their owners, and their supporters to create a dynamic framework that will ensure the game is on a sound financial footing so that it can continue to flourish and to grow. I cannot wait to get started.”

Kogan’s links to the Premier League have led to reports of discontent at clubs in lower divisions, given that the regulator will be able to mandate a new financial deal in English football.

His links to Labour, meanwhile – he has donated to the party and is a noted historian and commentator on its affairs – may also raise eyebrows among critics.