Taking the p***: London Marathon runners’ urine to be recycled

London Marathon runners’ urine will be recycled into fertiliser

We’ve heard of big sporting events trumpeting their green credentials but this year the London Marathon is taking the p***.

Literally, in fact, as organisers of the world-famous race have teamed up with two pioneering start-ups to recycle runners’ urine and turn it into fertiliser.

They hope to collect 1,000 litres of wee and test its effectiveness in cultivating wheat, with the bodily fluid’s nitrogen content thought to be good for the crop.

The pee is being harvested from female-only Peequal urinals stationed at the start line and then processed by fellow West Country company NPK Recovery.

“Part of our environmental strategy is to try and find an ‘onward use’ for all waste that is generated at our events, for instance composting, reusing, upcycling and much more besides,” said Kate Chapman, head of sustainability at London Marathon Events.

“We are delighted that the urine from the Peequal urinals can be used for something so positive rather than going to waste.”

NPK Recovery uses bacteria to recover naturally occurring nutrients from the urine, creating a liquid fertiliser. If the trial proves successful, the two start-ups hope to scale up the scheme.

“Urine doesn’t have to be a waste product and we’re excited to be playing a small part in helping support the sustainability commitments of the iconic TCS London Marathon,” said Hannah Vandenbergh, founder of NPK Recovery.

“Ultimately, we want to help event organisers all over recycle their urine and reduce their carbon footprints.”

If urine from all of last year’s 53,700 London Marathon participants were recycled it is estimated that it could fertilise enough wheat to make more than 3,000 loaves of bread.

“We love coming to the TCS London Marathon because we firmly believe that women shouldn’t have to choose between starting their race on-time or waiting to go to the loo,” said Amber Probyn, co-founder of Peequal.

“We’re really proud that 1,000 litres of wee won’t go to sewage, and will instead be recycled into something amazing!”