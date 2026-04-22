Watch out senior leaders, the Mamdani Effect is coming for your boardroom

Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York mayor is a bellwether for a wider youth leadership movement, writes Kate Robertson

Mamdani Effect is coming for our boardrooms

Zohran Mamdani’s election as New York’s mayor last year and youth-led movements in Bangladesh and Nepal have been treated as political news but they also point to something broader happening in business and society: a growing expectation that leadership should reflect, or the very least consider those who will live longest with the consequences of today’s decisions.

We know through our work with over 170 corporates supporting One Young World that there’s a widening gap between traditional organisation structures and the expectations of younger employees, customers and investors. In an era of rapid change that gap is becoming harder to ignore.

The business case for more attention to be paid to the youngest talent is about decision-making in a fast-changing environment. It’s not just about representation which does little more than ‘youth wash’. Senior leadership teams often bring valuable experience and caution but they can also default to incremental thinking. Younger professionals are more likely to push for faster adaptation, particularly around technology, climate and workplace culture.

That matters because expectations are shifting in real time. The rise of conscious quitting is one example. Employees, particularly early in their careers, are increasingly willing to leave organisations that do not demonstrate credible commitments to social and environmental issues. For businesses, this creates a practical challenge. Companies that fail to reflect these expectations in their leadership and decision-making risk losing talent and relevance over time. Those that adapt are more likely to stay connected to the workforce and customers they are trying to serve.

One Young World 2026 Summit is taking place in Cape Town later this year – hosted by a wonderful young mayor (39!) Geordin Hill-Lewis – who went to school in Cape Town, just as Zohran Mamdani did.

Happy Earth Day

Today is Earth Day – don’t let it get overshadowed by the armed conflicts around the world. Current wars will end and in the meantime young leaders are carrying on the work of driving innovation to tackle climate change. Just one of many terrific examples of One Young World ambassadors’ work – Franco Rodriguez Viau founded Satellites on Fire at sixteen. His AI system detects wildfire outbreaks up to seven hours faster than NASA systems and is already helping protect 56m hectares across 19 countries. He recently raised $2.7m for AI-driven climate adaptation.

London Marathon shows the power of sport

As an immigrant to the UK and a proud citizen of London I think the Marathon captures the spirit of the city and the best of humanity, whether in the shared determination of runners or the collective encouragement of spectators. This spirit of unity is especially important at One Young World. The power of sport can challenge discrimination and build bridges. Shared experiences like the Marathon prove that there’s more strength in what we have in common than anything or anyone. If you’re taking part in Sunday’s race go with the love of the whole city and run for all the world. We’re all cheering you on!

Quote of the week:

Every war ends in peace – the sooner the better.

My favourite follow: Texan monks

I’ve been following @walkforpeace.USA and @alokathepeacedog on Instagram, which documented the journey of a group of Texan Buddhist monks, and their canine companion Aloka, as they embarked on a 108-day pilgrimage covering 2,300 miles from Fort Worth to Washington DC. I watched every day and cried along with people across the USA and indeed, around the world. Just walking hundreds of miles for peace, and in doing so uniting so many people in what is an increasingly divided world. And my next dog will be called Aloka II.

Kate Robertson is co-founder of One Young World