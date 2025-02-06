‘Those who told me to start small are eating their words’: Kate Robertson on setting up ‘the Young Davos’

After 30 years in advertising, Kate Robertson decided to launch One Young World, since dubbed “the Young Davos” in 2009. She tells us how she did it, along with some career advice, in this week’s Square Mile and Me

CV

Name: Kate Robertson

Title: CEO and co-founder of One Young World

Previous roles: Global president at Havas

Age: 69

Born: Johannesburg, South Africa

Lives: Marylebone, London

Studied: Law at the University of Cape Town

Talents: Public speaking, seeing the funny side of any situation, ironing

Motto: This too shall pass

Coffee order: English breakfast tea

Cocktail order: English breakfast tea

Favourite book: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

What was your first job?

Counting cash at Turffontein Racecourse on the weekends during my A-levels.

What was your first role in the business world?

Sales manager at Capital Radio in South Africa.

When did you know you wanted to work with young people?

After 30 years in the advertising industry, I saw firsthand how social media and new technologies were shifting the balance of power away from traditional institutions. By 2010, it was clear that young people understood these changes better than anyone – but they weren’t being heard or encouraged. If that was true in the UK, I knew it would be the case globally. Inspired by the Olympics, I wanted to create a platform that brought together young leaders from every country, giving them the visibility, network and support to drive real change. That vision became One Young World.

What’s one thing you love about London?

Crossing the river in the very early morning. I still get the thrill of being an immigrant feeling so lucky to just be in the city.

And one thing you would change?

Better facilities for young people, particularly in areas where knife crime is so prevalent.

What’s been your most memorable business lunch or dinner?

In 2021, One Young World was the first post-pandemic conference in Germany, and our VIP dinner – hosted by the City of Munich at the stunning Antiquarium – was a surreal experience, with everyone seated two metres apart. We’re excited to return this November, finally able to gather and connect properly in this incredible city.

And any business faux pas?

Headbutting the Duchess of Sussex on stage at the Royal Albert Hall when I tried to curtsy to her – the only time I’ll ever be featured on Have I Got News For You.

What’s been your proudest moment?

When the One Young World Community’s impact exceeded 50m people – it was a truly humbling landmark.

And who do you look up to?

Nobel Peace Laureate Maria Ressa – she has a brilliant mind and is the most energised, genius communicator.

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever been given?

My co-founder, David Jones, saying we should go for it when I had the idea for One Young World.

And the worst?

That I should “start small” with One Young World rather than executing the big vision – the people who told me that ate their words when Desmond Tutu, Kofi Annan, Bob Geldof and Muhammad Yunus all arrived at the first summit.

Are you optimistic for the year ahead?

Yes, we have an incredible level of commitment from the business sector who understand the importance of leadership and young talent.

We’re going for lunch, and you’re picking – where are we going?

J Sheekey.

And if we’re grabbing a drink after work?

Larry’s at the National Portrait Gallery is right by my office.

Where’s home during the week?

Marylebone.

And where might we find you at the weekend?

Reading the papers at Greenberry, Primrose Hill or Sennen Cove in Cornwall

You’ve got a well-deserved two weeks off. Where are you going and who with?

Culkein, Drumbeg in the Highlands with my husband, Bruce, and our Tibetan Terriers