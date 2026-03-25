London Marathon could have 100,000 runners in 2027

Over 100,000 people could take part in the 2027 London Marathon

Over 100,000 people could take part in the 2027 London Marathon amid reported plans to stage the major running race over two days.

The London Marathon, a staple of the sporting calendar in the capital, could be split over two days from 2027 in what the Guardian reports is being dubbed the Double London Marathon.

The move would see 50,000 amateurs run on 24 April and a further 50,000 on the following day, with potential for the elite races to be split over the weekend too.

It could see over £130m raised for charity given 56,540 finishers raised £87.3m at last year’s 26.2-mile race. Over 1m people entered the ballot for this year’s marathon, which takes place on 26 April.

The London and New York marathons often trade records for the amount of amateur runners, and though it would be across two days 100,000 would unlikely to be beaten across the pond.

New London Marathon

Hugh Brasher, chief executive, told the Guardian: “The TCS London Marathon is the world’s most popular marathon, and we are always exploring innovative ways to enable more people to take part and to deliver positive benefits for London.

“This work is carried out in close collaboration with our partners and stakeholders, whose support is essential in staging this incredible event in the heart of the capital each year.”

Added a spokesperson for the Mayor of London: “London is the sporting capital of the world and the Mayor looks forward to working with London Marathon and partners to consider if it might be possible to host an event that will run across two days next year.”

Kenyan Sabastian Sawe won the 2025 men’s elite race around the streets of London ahead of fellow countryman Alexander Mutiso Munyao in third and Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo in second.

The women’s race saw Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa cross the finish line on The Mall ahead of Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei and Sifan Hassan – who has withdrawn from this year’s event – of the Netherlands.