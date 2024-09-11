Solheim Cup: Europe can channel 2023 win to triumph on US soil

Europe captain Suzann Pettersen has insisted her side can retain the Solheim Cup using fresh memories from last year’s victory.

Europe captain Suzann Pettersen has insisted her side can retain the Solheim Cup using fresh memories from last year’s victory.

The 2023 event was drawn 14-14 but Team Europe retained the women’s team golf trophy after winning it in 2021.

The Solheim Cup has been held twice in two years to move the women’s competition to even years to avoid clashes with the men’s Ryder Cup.

It means there will be two Solheim Cups in two years.

“It’s been a quick year since Spain,” Pettersen said. “Obviously it was a quick turnaround, a fast celebration.

“At the same time, I think it’s a great challenge to try and go out there again and get the job done. The players are all up for it and it’s always going to be a big task.

“We drew a lot of great experiences from last year. I think what we learned the most is being precise. Giving quite clear messages goes a long way. Being transparent is great, but at the same time, they kind of look for somebody who can make decisions, the players. So there’s a combination.

“I think it’s nice this year to have two new faces on our team. We have both Esther (Henseleit) and Albane (Valenzuela). Great to have new blood coming in.

“We can easily stir the pot quite nicely from the past with the players. We have a lot of players who have already played a lot of Solheims. So we have a lot of experience.

“That being said, with the new players coming in, it kind of creates a new energy and kind of atmosphere.”