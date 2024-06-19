Rahm leaps to McIlroy’s defence over US Open ahead of LIV Golf’s Nashville event

Jon Rahm has defended Rory McIlroy over the missed putt that cost him the US Open ahead of the Spaniard’s return to actioin LIV Golf.

McIlroy’s miss on the 18th green at Pinehurst was the second of two fluffed short putts in three holes, cost him a first major championship for 10 years and allowed Bryson DeChambeau to snatch victory.

But Rahm said: “If you hit that putt left centre and you miss the hole you’re off the green because of how much slope there was.

“You could see Rory aiming at least a cup left from three feet. They severely underplayed how difficult that putt was.”

Rahm was speaking ahead of this week’s LIV Golf League event in Nashville, where he is hopeful but not certain of playing after abandoning the US Open with a foot infection.

DeChambeau is set to play LIV Golf’s Nashville event despite saying on Wednesday that he had slept for only 12 hours in total since his US Open triumph.

His Crushers lead the team standings from Rahm’s Legion XIII, having won two of the eight tournaments on the 14-leg tour so far this year.

Rahm is also second in the individual standings despite missing the last outing in Houston and is the only player to finish in the top 10 in all of his LIV Golf appearances in 2024.

McIlroy has taken three weeks off to overcome his heartache and won’t return to action until next month’s Scottish Open, the week before the Open at Troon.