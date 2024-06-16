US Open golf leaderboard in full ahead of Sunday round at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA – JUNE 13: Bryson DeChambeau of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

LIV Golf League competitor Bryson DeChambeau leads the US Open after round three, three shots ahead of the chasers at the difficult Course No2 at Pinehurst.

Only four golfers in the history of the US Open have finished their fourth round on Sunday under par, three of those coming in 2014.

Pinehurst is seen as one of the most difficult US Open courses and is set to host the golf major five times in the next 25 years.

Here’s the full leaderboard after round three.

US Open leaderboard

Under par at Pinehurst

1 B. DeChambeau -7 T2 P. Cantlay -4 T2 M. Pavon -4 T2 R. McIlroy -4 T5 L. Åberg -2 T5 H. Matsuyama -2 T7 T. Finau -1 T7 T. Hatton -1 Under Par

On Par

T9 C. Conners E T9 C. Morikawa E T9 T. Kim E Level

Chasing US Open under-par history