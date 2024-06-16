US Open golf leaderboard in full ahead of Sunday round at Pinehurst
LIV Golf League competitor Bryson DeChambeau leads the US Open after round three, three shots ahead of the chasers at the difficult Course No2 at Pinehurst.
Only four golfers in the history of the US Open have finished their fourth round on Sunday under par, three of those coming in 2014.
Pinehurst is seen as one of the most difficult US Open courses and is set to host the golf major five times in the next 25 years.
Here’s the full leaderboard after round three.
US Open leaderboard
Under par at Pinehurst
|1
|B. DeChambeau
|-7
|T2
|P. Cantlay
|-4
|T2
|M. Pavon
|-4
|T2
|R. McIlroy
|-4
|T5
|L. Åberg
|-2
|T5
|H. Matsuyama
|-2
|T7
|T. Finau
|-1
|T7
|T. Hatton
|-1
On Par
|T9
|C. Conners
|E
|T9
|C. Morikawa
|E
|T9
|T. Kim
|E
Chasing US Open under-par history
|T12
|S. García
|+1
|T12
|A. Rai
|+1
|T12
|X. Schauffele
|+1
|T12
|T. Pendrith
|+1
|T16
|R. Henley
|+2
|T16
|D. Thompson
|+2
|T16
|A. Bhatia
|+2
|T16
|T. Detry
|+2
|T20
|S. Jäger
|+3
|T20
|S. Burns
|+3
|T20
|D. Puig
|+3
|T20
|M. Hubbard
|+3
|T20
|B. Harman
|+3
|T25
|M.W. Lee
|+4
|T25
|N. Shipley
|+4
|T25
|Z. Blair
|+4
|T25
|B. Horschel
|+4
|T25
|C. Kirk
|+4
|T25
|D. McCarthy
|+4
|T25
|L. Clanton
|+4
|T32
|T. Widing
|+5
|T32
|C. Smith
|+5
|T32
|E. Grillo
|+5
|T32
|N. Højgaard
|+5
|T32
|I. Salinda
|+5
|T32
|C. Bezuidenhout
|+5
|T32
|T. Fleetwood
|+5
|T32
|W. Clark
|+5
|T32
|J. T. Poston
|+5
|T32
|S. Lowry
|+5
|T42
|T. McKibbin
|+6
|T42
|B. Koepka
|+6
|T42
|D. Berger
|+6
|T42
|S. Scheffler
|+6
|T42
|K. Bradley
|+6
|T47
|M. Greyserman
|+7
|T47
|S. Theegala
|+7
|T47
|S.W. Kim
|+7
|T47
|A. Svensson
|+7
|T47
|H. English
|+7
|T47
|J. Spieth
|+7
|T47
|F. Capan
|+7