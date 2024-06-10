Kaymer finds form at last in LIV Golf as return to Pinehurst for US Open beckons

Kaymer warmed up for the US Open by leading his Cleeks team to a win at LIV Golf Houston (Photo by Sam Greenwood/LIV Golf)

It has been a long 10 years for Martin Kaymer since he won the US Open at Pinehurst, but as he prepares to try to do it again he can at least draw on some success in the LIV Golf League.

During that decade former world No1 Kaymer has become one of golf’s forgotten men, with injuries and a difficulty in capitalising on winning positions dragging him down the rankings.

He never looked like ending a barren streak that stretches all the way back to 2014 in his first two seasons as a team captain in LIV Golf, finishing 49th of 50 players last season.

But the 39-year-old German has begun to show signs of his old self this year and on Sunday helped his Cleeks outfit win the team crown at the Golf Club of Houston.

Just days before he returns to Pinehurst for another shot at the US Open, rounds of 65, 72 and 70 backed up talk that Kaymer might be ready to challenge at the top again.

“First, for me individually, I was somehow happy with this week, the way I performed. I know what I need to work on,” said the two-time major winner.

“So that feels good going into Pinehurst. Obviously with the memories from 10 years ago, I really look forward to going to a very positive place in my heart.

“To actually pull it off and win this thing, it made me super happy. It means a lot for us as a team and for me as a captain. The last two years has been quite difficult. We’ve been so many times on the bottom of the leaderboard.

“I was quite unhappy with the way I performed because I really couldn’t help the team for several reasons. Obviously the injury was a big one.

“Finally, my game is coming back slowly, and that helps the team. I look forward to going to the U.S. Open next week with the positivity that we gained this week.”

Kaymer’s Cleeks, featuring Adrian Meronk, Kalle Samooja and England’s Richard Bland, finished on 33 under par, one better than Brooks Koepka’s Smash GC.

Off-season signing Meronk was the star performer, shooting 14 under par as he missed out on a play-off for the individual title to Carlos Ortiz by just one shot.

Bland’s five-under 67 on Sunday was also important and gave the veteran more cause for celebration two weeks after the 51-year-old won the Senior PGA Championship.

Five-time major winner and serial contender Koepka warmed up for his own US Open tilt with the lowest final round of 65 to finish tied for ninth on nine under with Kaymer.

Despite his triumph, Ortiz will not be at the US Open after failing to make it through qualifying but is hopeful of making the entry list for next month’s Open Championship at Royal Troon.

“I’ve been playing great. It’s a shame I doubled the last hole to miss the qualifier. It hurt a lot,” said the Mexican, 33.

“But I think with time we’re going to get back into the majors because I know that I’m one of the best players in the world right now, and I deserve to be there.”