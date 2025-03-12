The British Motorsport Valley businessman taking Formula 1 by storm

Have you watched a McLaren going around a Formula 1 track in recent seasons and thought you’d seen the sponsors changing? Spoiler alert: you have.

Much is said about the success of Britain’s Motorsport Valley, an area of the country at the heart of Formula 1 – and wider racing – development, technology and entrepreneurship.

It is home to the majority of Formula 1 teams and attracts the very best global talent into what is a small region of ever-changing innovation.

The current constructors’ champions McLaren, though – famed for their approach to sponsorship and brand synergy – have a digital screen, as thin and flexible as a UK bank note, which is in fact some of the smartest technology in Formula 1; even amid the latest carburettor and wing aero system.

It last year saw a number of Google-owned brands rotate on a timer, potentially revolutionising the sports sponsorship market in Formula 1.

Formula 1 breakthrough

The screen belongs to Seamless Digital, whose founder Mark Turner’s related company Silverstone Paint Technology supplies the paintwork to the majority of this year’s grid.

Following its successful outing with McLaren, and with a product that passed safety and fire tests, Seamless Digital now works with Ian Poulter’s LIV Golf team, the Majesticks, and is set to head into the world of US Sports.

Turner showed City AM the technology, explaining how it can be used and why it is so successful. He stressed that the idea is to allow brands to “create moments” but admitted that the reality is that the commercial opportunities might outweigh the captive ones.

“We’ve had no failures on the McLaren car, and with the Majesticks it’s on the bag,” he said. “We’ve tested successfully in IndyCar and we think there’s opportunities on American football helmets. We would not be interfering with the fans or the authentic brand and experience, but then after one moment, there’s tons of TV time.”

So how does it work? Turner says the screen is more like an Amazon Kindle, rather than a reflective phone screen, and it has a low power output. It is also light, with Turner saying a helmet device would weigh just 18 grams, or about a packet of gum.

Formula 1 future? Switch up by Seamless Digital Helmet with Jordan

Clothing?

“We can put it on clothing like an umpire’s jacket in cricket – that’s not like football shirts, where it’s an air tech fabric,” Turner said. “You could use an American football jersey where you’ve got padding because it’s going to weigh next to nothing.”

It would not be an exaggeration to suggest this technology could be revolutionary. If a team can get three brands on rotation for £1m each, rather than one brand on £2.5m, teams can exploit those opportunities and multiply revenue.

Turner insists the business is not for sale, and there’s no incoming investment. Seamless Digital works on a subscription model instead, looking at adding meaningful value. “But in the future if we are adding meaningful value, then we should be able to rightfully ask for a bit more,” he adds.

Formula 1 acts as a bastion for British business, and in Turner the UK has two brilliant organisations leading their fields at the top level of motorsport.

Britain’s Motorsport Valley is a gem, and Seamless Digital provides evidence to that point. So when you’re watching the new season of F1 and you notice the revolving adverts, know the high-tech origins come from a little spot near Silverstone, one of many motorsports game changers.