USGA: Pinehurst US Open course is tough but fair

The USGA, who are in charge of this weekend’s US Open golf major, have said they’re listening to player concerns about the course but insist it is “tough but fair”.

A number of players have raised concerns about the difficulty of Pinehurst, which has only ever seen four players finish a weekend under par in US Open history – and three of those came in 2014.

“We’re going to be the USGA. It’s going to be the US Open,” USGA chief championships officer John Bodenhamer said.

“We’re going to be tough but fair. The players know that. I think they want that. I think that they want to win something special.

“We’re tough but fair not just to be tough but fair, (but) because when you win [the US Open], it means what Bob Jones won, what Ben Hogan won, what Tiger won. It just means more.

“It’s not about score for us. It’s about getting every club in a player’s bag dirty, including the one between their ears.

“We are not looking to be everybody’s best friend, but we are looking to earn their respect.”

Martin Kaymer won the last US Open held at Pinehurst, in 2014, while Wyndham Clark won his first major at this tournament last year when it was held at Los Angeles Country Club.

