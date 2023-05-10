Back-to-back Jacksonville Jaguars games pave way for London NFL franchise

Paving the way for a possible London franchise in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play games on consecutive weekends in the capital in October

The NFL is stepping up preparations for a possible London franchise by handing the Jacksonville Jaguars a historic double-header in the capital later this year.

The Jags, who have staged a game in London every year since 2013, will become the first NFL team to play two fixtures in consecutive weeks outside the United States.

They are due to play the Atlanta Falcons on 1 October at Wembley Stadium and then face the Buffalo Bills at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 8 October.

Scheduling back-to-back games in London is another test of the logistics of housing a permanent franchise in the city and has long been seen as the next step on the roadmap.

A third game in London this autumn will see the Baltimore Ravens play the Tennessee Titans on 15 October, before the NFL heads to Germany the following month for two games in Frankfurt.

“We can’t wait to welcome teams to London for three brilliant weekends of football in October,” said Henry Hodgson, general manager of NFL UK.

“To see the Jacksonville Jaguars extend their stay in the UK and play two regular season games here this year is indicative of the Jags’ commitment to continuing to grow their fanbase here long-term.

“We have staged games in London since 2007, with interest and momentum in the sport here in the UK rising year on year and look forward to giving fans the best NFL experience yet in 2023.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell talked up plans for a London franchise last year when he said the city could sustain multiple franchises as part of a potential four-team European division.

“There’s no question that London could support not just one franchise, I think two franchises. I really believe that,” Goodell said.

“We’re trying to see, could you have multiple locations in Europe where you could have an NFL franchise? Because it would be easier as a division.”

The Frankfurt games will see Miami Dolphins face the Kansas City Chiefs on 5 November and the Indianapolis Colts take on the New England Patriots a week later.

To purchase general admission tickets to the 2023 NFL International Games, fans must register for tickets at nfl.com/internationalgames