Buffalo Bills NFL star Hamlin cleared to return four months after cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin has been cleared to return to the field less than four months after he suffered a cardiac arrest during an NFL game. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old Buffalo Bills safety suffered the heart issue during a match his team was playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first week of 2023.

He has returned to the franchise’s voluntary off-season workouts this week, just a couple of months after the cardiac arrest.

Hamlin has seen specialists

“He’s seen three additional specialists (in the off-season), most recently on Friday, and they’re all in agreement, it’s not two to one or three to one or anything like that,” general manager Brandon Beane.

“They’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared, resumed full activity, he is just like anyone else who is coming from an injury or whatever, so he is fully cleared, he’s here, and he is of the mindset, he’s in a great headspace to come back and make his return.”

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023 The aftermath

The NFL season does not begin until September so there will be ample time to enforce a gradual return to play for Hamlin.

The Bills made it to the postseason but lost to the Bengals in the divisional playoffs. The Kansas City Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl.