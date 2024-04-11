OJ Simpson: NFL star at centre of high-profile murder trial dies aged 76

O.J. Simpson (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images)

OJ Simpson has lost his battle with cancer at the age of 76.

Simpson was a running back for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers from 1969 to 1979, but he became more widely known for his murder trial in the mid-1990s.

News of Simpson’s death was announced by his children on his X account.

The post on social media said: “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.

More to follow