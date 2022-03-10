‘It seems like nobody wants to work these days’: Kim Kardashian faces Twitter storm following advice to women in business

(Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian is facing social media backlash today after a clip showed her giving advice to “women in business”, telling them to “get your f****** ass up and work”.

The reality star turned billionaire said in an interview with Variety: “It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

The clip has since gone viral on Twitter, with a tirade of tweets calling out her privilege and wealthy beginnings.

One Twitter user called her advice “tone deaf”, whilst others have been skeptical about her legitimacy as an entrepreneur.

Kardashian is the daughter of late Robert Kardashian, a high-profile lawyer who was best known for defending OJ Simpson. She personally rose to fame in the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, alongside her siblings and “momager” Kris Jenner.

Earlier this year, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague also came under fire for her ‘Thatcherite’ comments about social class.

Speaking to Dragon Den star Steven Bartlett on his podcast Diary Of A CEO, she said: “When I’ve spoken about that in the past, I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying, ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles, so for you to sit there and say that we all have the same 24 hours in a day, it’s not correct”.

Hague is currently the “creative director” of fast-fashion brand Pretty Little Thing and is paid a reported sum of £500,000 a year. She has also landed countless sponsorship deals since appearing on ITV’s hit show in 2019.

This triggered many on social media, who questioned the 22-year-old’s views on ‘hard work’, as well as her role at Pretty Little Thing.