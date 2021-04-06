Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club as sister Kylie falls out of favour

Reality TV star-turned-cosmetic and shapewear mogul Kim Kardashian has appeared for the first time on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s billionaires.

Forbes estimated Kardashian, 40, is now worth $1bn, up from about £780m in October, “thanks to two lucrative businesses – KKW and Skims – as well as cash from reality television and endorsement deals, and a number of smaller investments.”

Read more: Elizabeth Warren’s proposed billionaire’s wealth tax would rake in ‘$78bn from just 100 people’

Kardashian’s half-sister Kylie Jenner, however, lost her billionaire status. Forbes valued the 23-year-old’s fortune at around $700m, citing a tough year for cosmetic sales during the coronavirus pandemic and what it said were previous overestimates of revenue from Kylie Cosmetics, now 51 per cent owned by Coty Inc .

Kim Kardashian founded KKW Beauty in 2017, promoting and selling the products online, helped by a social media presence that includes some 213 million Instagram followers. She launched the multihued shapewear line Skims in 2019.

Read more: Elon’s Bitcoin bet hands Jeff Bezos back title of world’s richest person

Kardashian celebrated on Tuesday by posting a photo of herself in a bikini on a beach, with the caption “Bliss”.