Premier League prize money: How much do you get for winning the title?

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – AUGUST 14: Fake money is seen on the pitch after being thrown by West Ham United fans during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United at City Ground on August 14, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The majority of clubs may not have a Premier League title to win or relegation to avoid, but there are millions riding on this weekend.

Prize money can differ massively between each spot in the Premier League table, and that’s something each team will be conscious off come kick-off this Sunday.

Recent Premier League accounts and its annual report revealed what each club received in the 2022-23 season.

Each one of the 20 clubs receives £79.2m as a standard figure based on last year’s figures.

Then there are monies that are granted for TV appearance figures and facilities, then merit payments for finishing positions.

For comparison, Manchester City’s £176.2m is equivalent to more than the second highest transfer fee in the game – Kylian Mbappe’s move from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain.

The figure for the Etihad team is 176 per cent the figure of the biggest English top flight transfer – Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to City.

2022-23 Premier League figures

1st – Manchester City – £176.2m

2nd – Arsenal – £172.2m

3rd – Manchester United – £168.3m

4th – Newcastle United – £164.3m

5th – Liverpool – £162.9m

6th – Brighton – £149.7m

7th – Aston Villa – £148.3m

8th – Tottenham – £151.9m

9th – Brentford – £138.7m

10th – Fulham – £138.1m

11th – Crystal Palace – £133.3m

12th – Chelsea – £137.7m

13th – Wolves – £124.6m

14th – West Ham – £129m

15th – Bournemouth – £117.5m

16th – Nottingham Forest – £118.6m

17th – Everton – £120.5m

18th – Leicester – £114m

19th – Leeds – £111.7m

20th – Southampton – £103.6m

The 2023-24 Premier League figures aren’t expected to be too different, though finishing position and facility payments may alter the numbers.