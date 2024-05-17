Premier League prize money: How much do you get for winning the title?
The majority of clubs may not have a Premier League title to win or relegation to avoid, but there are millions riding on this weekend.
Prize money can differ massively between each spot in the Premier League table, and that’s something each team will be conscious off come kick-off this Sunday.
Recent Premier League accounts and its annual report revealed what each club received in the 2022-23 season.
Each one of the 20 clubs receives £79.2m as a standard figure based on last year’s figures.
Then there are monies that are granted for TV appearance figures and facilities, then merit payments for finishing positions.
For comparison, Manchester City’s £176.2m is equivalent to more than the second highest transfer fee in the game – Kylian Mbappe’s move from Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain.
The figure for the Etihad team is 176 per cent the figure of the biggest English top flight transfer – Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to City.
2022-23 Premier League figures
1st – Manchester City – £176.2m
2nd – Arsenal – £172.2m
3rd – Manchester United – £168.3m
4th – Newcastle United – £164.3m
5th – Liverpool – £162.9m
6th – Brighton – £149.7m
7th – Aston Villa – £148.3m
8th – Tottenham – £151.9m
9th – Brentford – £138.7m
10th – Fulham – £138.1m
11th – Crystal Palace – £133.3m
12th – Chelsea – £137.7m
13th – Wolves – £124.6m
14th – West Ham – £129m
15th – Bournemouth – £117.5m
16th – Nottingham Forest – £118.6m
17th – Everton – £120.5m
18th – Leicester – £114m
19th – Leeds – £111.7m
20th – Southampton – £103.6m
The 2023-24 Premier League figures aren’t expected to be too different, though finishing position and facility payments may alter the numbers.