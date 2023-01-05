Damar Hamlin: Latest update from Buffalo Bills lifts hopes for cardiac arrest NFL star

Damar Hamlin’s condition remains critical, the Buffalo Bills said, as NFL fans continue to wait for news of the player’s recovery from a cardiac arrest

NFL star Damar Hamlin has shown signs of recovery following his cardiac arrest during a game on Monday night, his team the Buffalo Bills said in their latest update.

Hamlin had to be resuscitated using CPR on the field after collapsing following a tackle on a Cincinnati Bengals opponent.

The 24-year-old is still in a critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre, where he remains in an intensive care unit.

But the Bills said Hamlin had shown “signs of improvement” on Wednesday, following an outpouring of support from American football and the world of sport.

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” the franchise said in a statement on Twitter.

“He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Hamlin’s uncle Dorrian Glenn told US media that his nephew “basically died on the field and they brought him back to life”.

He added that doctors had felt able to lower the level of oxygen Hamlin was receiving but that he remained sedated.

“They just want him to have a better chance of recovering better,” Glenn said. “They feel that if he’s sedated, his body can heal a lot faster.”

The incident has grim echoes of footballer Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark during the European Championship in 2021.

After several months of rehabilitation and the fitting of a pacemaker, Eriksen was able to resume his career and is now a key figure for Manchester United.

Hamlin’s collapse caused the NFL to abandon the penultimate fixture in its prestigious Monday Night Football slot.

The league’s latest update said there were currently no plans to reschedule the game between the two Super Bowl contenders.

Hamlin’s family earlier issued a statement expressing “sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time”.

They added: “We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.”