Damar Hamlin: NFL star in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during game

Buffalo Bills players were visibly distressed after team-mate Damar Hamlin received CPR and oxygen on the field during the NFL game

NFL star Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after the Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game with Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Hamlin, 24, received CPR and oxygen as visibly distressed players looked on before he was taken from the field by ambulance and the NFL took the rare step of suspending the game.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals,” the Bills said.

Read more NFL is back in the capital as London hosts 31st American Football game

“His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

The incident occurred with almost six minutes remaining in the first quarter after Bills safety Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins.

Having initially got to his feet again, Hamlin then collapsed onto his back. He received medical assistance for around 30 minutes before being taken to hospital.

The player’s representative, Jordon Rooney, wrote on Twitter: “His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests. We will provide updates as we have them.”

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Hamlin’s collapse overshadowed a highly anticipated contest between two of the leading contenders for this year’s Super Bowl in the penultimate prime Monday night slot of the regular NFL season.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

The league’s players association said: “We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”