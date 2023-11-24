Russell Norman, the chef who made small plates and no reservations cool, dies from cardiac arrest at 57

Russell Norman, one of the UK’s best known chefs, has died of cardiac arrest aged just 57.

Norman is known for his popular Polpo chain, sister restaurants Spuntino and Polpetto, as well as his TV appearances on Saturday Kitchen.

Norman was a pioneering force in the British restaurant industry, helping usher in the small plate trend that’s now ubiquitous in London restaurants and normalising the concept of “no reservation” dining. He took a no-nonsense approach to cooking, with his restaurants praised for their top-draw ingredients and simple execution.

Norman opened his latest restaurant, Trattoria Brutto, in Farringdon in 2021, with a cookbook of the same name released last month.

His business partner and Polpo co-founder Richard Beatty said Norman died following a “short battle” in hospital, with the news coming as a shock to those in the restaurant industry.

His statement said: “It is with the greatest sadness I announce the loss of my best friend Russell Norman. After a short battle in hospital, he died surrounded by family and friends. Russell is survived by his wife and three children, and I ask that you respect the privacy of his family, friends and colleagues at this time.”

Food critic Jay Rayner said on X (formerly Twitter): “So sorry to hear of the death, far too young, of Russell Norman. He was one of the most gifted of restaurateurs, a terrific writer and an awful lot of fun to be around. He very much lived life his own way. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Podcaster Gilly Smith said: “What shocking news about Russell Norman. He’s my guest on this week’s Cooking the Books recorded just 2 weeks ago. I’m so glad I asked him the question about drama. You can hear his smile. RIP lovely man.”

Fellow chefs joined in the show of praise, with Chef Dave Ahern saying: “I’ve just seen the news about the sad passing of Russell Norman, it is so tragic to lose someone who gave so much to the London restaurant scene and had so much more to give. London is better for his brand of excellent food and warm, informal but professional service. RIP.”

Very sad news indeed about Russell Norman. Remember visiting Polpo just after it first opened in 2009- such a refreshingly new and exciting concept for London- more recently enjoyed many great lunches and £5 negronis at Brutto. He left a huge mark and will be greatly missed.

Food PR Hugh Smithson-Wright told City A.M.: “Russell and I were friends for almost fourteen years; we met when I was a restaurant blogger and freelance writer and he elegantly persuaded me to get over my aversion to no-reservation restaurants and come to his.

“Over the years I ate at, and loved, all of his restaurants, my favourites being the original Polpetto upstairs at The French House; Spuntino; and of course Brutto.

“He was immensely kind, always showing generosity both to me and to anyone I recommended his restaurants to, which I did often. He was also funny, erudite, urbane and charming.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that he changed the way we eat – no reservations, small plates – and drank – he single-handedly popularised the Aperol Spritz, which some may not thank him for, and the Negroni.

“I saw him only recently at Brutto where, knowing I was with someone I wanted to impress, he naturally gave us the best table in the house and sent us drinks and extra plates and made us feel like VIPs. Which, to Russell, everyone was.”