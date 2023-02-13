Patrick Mahomes makes promise after inspiring Kansas City Chiefs to victory over Philadelphia Eagles in record-breaking Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes insists the team are “not done yet” after winning a second Super Bowl in four years in a clash for the ages with Philadelphia Eagles.

Mahomes defied injury to inspire the Chiefs to a famous comeback at the State Farm Stadium in Phoenix on Sunday night, winning 38-35 thanks to Harrison Butker’s field goal eight seconds from time.

Butker’s crucial kick followed a 26-yard run by Mahomes, who also made touchdown passes to Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore as he narrowly came out on top in his quarterback duel with Jalen Hurts.

“I am not going to say [this is] a dynasty yet, we are not done,” said Mahomes. “I told you nothing was going to keep me off the field. I want to thank my team-mates. We challenged each other and it took everybody.”

Mahomes added the Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP to the season MVP award he won last week, becoming the first player to do so since the turn of the millennium.

In each of his five seasons as a starter, he has taken the Chiefs to the AFC Championship game as a minimum.

“He wants to be the greatest player ever and that’s the way he goes about his business. And he does it humbly, there’s no bragging,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“The great quarterbacks make everybody around him better, including the head coach. So he’s done a heck of a job.”

Super Bowl LVII was the first in which both teams scored at least 35 points, while veteran Reid is the first coach to win multiple Super Bowls having waited 20 years for his first.

“He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time,” said Mahomes. “I think everybody knew that, but these last two Super Bowls kind of cemented that.

“To have someone that is such a great person who gets the best out of the players, you wanted to win those Super Bowls for him. It’s great that we did that.”