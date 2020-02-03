Super Bowl LIV: How Patrick Mahomes turned the tide in the Kansas City Chiefs' favour to down the San Francisco 49ers

It was billed as the Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl, and with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter on Sunday night it looked like that prediction would come to pass – just not for the reasons expected.

Having not thrown an interception in 164 postseason passes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ star quarterback threw his second of the match at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. His team trailed 20-10 against the San Francisco 49ers, a team renowned for their fearsome defence. Mahomes’ personal tally read: 18 of 29 passes completed, 172 yards gained, no touchdowns.

The man who made the pick, Tarvarius Moore, sprinted to the end zone for a jubilant team celebration. The 49ers had the lead, the ball and the momentum.

Had they been playing any other NFL team, this might have been the point that most declared the game done. But they were up against the Chiefs, a side who have made a habit of turning around deficits. The Houston Texans had led 24-0. The Tennessee Titans 10-0. Both were dispatched in the postseason.

Turnaround time

The Chiefs’ defence had held firm and forced a punt, giving Mahomes the ball back with just over seven minutes left on the clock. Plenty of time for a turnaround.

Mahomes’ 44-yard completion to Tyreek Hill changed the game (via Getty Images)

After 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan had successfully overturned a fair catch by Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs had reached make or break stage: third down and 15. Mahomes had not thrown a long pass in anger all match, but at the crucial moment he unleashed downfield to find Hill for a 44-yard reception.

The unstoppable Chiefs juggernaut was now rolling and reliable tight end Travis Kelce was found for a touchdown to make it 20-17. So assured before, the 49ers now couldn’t breach the Chiefs’ defence. Unfortunately for them that only meant one thing: more Mahomes.

A perfect faded pass down the sideline found Sammy Watkins and in a flash running back Damien Williams was giving them the lead with a contentious score in the corner.

Leading the charge

Unlike for Mahomes, it just would not click for Jimmy Garoppolo. At 20-24 and with 90 seconds remaining, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders got free behind the Chiefs defence. A pinpoint pass would have resulted in a touchdown, but Garoppolo overcooked his effort.

Garoppolo was sacked by Frank Clark as the Chiefs dominated the closing stages (via Getty Images)

Moments later he was sacked by Frank Clark and Williams was racing down the sideline to add the coup de grace. On the sport’s biggest stage – and carrying the weight of a 50-year Super Bowl absence – the Chiefs had scored 21 unanswered points in less than five minutes.

While it was their defence who had got the ball back so quickly, there was no doubt who the architect of the comeback was. Backed by head coach Andy Reid, one of the most experienced, innovative and bold play-callers in the NFL, Mahomes had led the charge.

Magic Mahomes

“It doesn’t matter the score, we’ve got Pat Mahomes. It’s magic Mahomes, it’s showtime Mahomes,” said Kelce post-match. “He’s going to be himself no matter what the scenario is, and you know what? I love him. He willed this team back into the game.”

Mahomes underlined his status as the brightest star in the NFL (via Getty Images)

Mahomes explained: “I always believe that we’re going to go down there and find a way to score and we did. It’s credit to all my team-mates. Honestly, for them to believe in me after how I was playing in the third quarter; to believe that I’m going to go out there, keep fighting and keep throwing it no matter what.”

Having won his first Super Bowl aged 24, in just his second full season, there is little doubt Mahomes will be fighting for more titles in years to come.