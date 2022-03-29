Jacksonville Jaguars returning to Wembley Stadium for three more years

The Jacksonville Jaguars have played NFL games in London every year since 2013, bar 2020, and mostly at Wembley

NFL team the Jacksonville Jaguars have committed to playing a game at Wembley Stadium for the next three years.

The Jags have played in London every year since 2013 except 2020, when fixtures were cancelled because of Covid-19.

The Florida-based franchise switched to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last year but will return to Wembley this year as well as in 2023 and 2024.

“It’s a great pleasure to be able to announce that the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing one home game per season at Wembley for three further seasons,” said owner Shad Khan, who also owns Fulham Football Club.

“It’s hard to believe it will have been three years since our last game at Wembley. But that changes this autumn, and we look forward to coming back to our London home.

“We have built a great fanbase already in the UK and I look forward to that increasing as we reaffirm our commitment to playing one home game per season in the UK for the long term, as was always the ambition when we first played in 2013.”

The Jaguars’ game at Wembley will be one of three regular-season NFL fixtures played in London this autumn, likely in October.

The other two games will be played at Tottenham, with the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints the designated home teams against as-yet unnamed opponents.

There will be two further games in the NFL’s International Series this year, in Munich and Mexico.