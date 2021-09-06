Cinch signs deal with NFL to sponsor London matches

Used car marketplace Cinch has today announced a new sponsorship deal with American Football’s National Football League.

Under the deal, the firm will become the presenting partner of the NFL London Games and lead partner of NFL UK from the start of the 2021 season.

Cinch’s branding will appear both at Tottenham Hotspur’s stadium for two NFL matches in October, and will also feature on Sky Sports.

It is the latest such deal that the firm has signed since launching 10 months ago. Along with its sponsorship of Tottenham, it also has agreements with the England cricket team, the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), and rugby side Northampton Saints.

Avril Palmer-Baunack, chairman of Constellation Automotive Group, which owns Cinch, said: “This is a significant and exciting partnership for Cinch.

“NFL is a hugely popular sport in the UK and Europe, with fantastic growth year on year. cinch is one of the fastest growing brands in the UK and the NFL’s drive for success fits perfectly with cinch’s focus on delivering more faff-free motoring experiences to consumers across the UK.

“We can’t wait to get to know NFL fans and bring more excitement to a thrilling sport.”

Having launched its consumer sales division last year, Cinch is currently generating annualised sales of over 70,000 vehicles.

It is locked in a battle for dominance of the used car market with Cazoo, which has hogged the limelight in recent weeks due to its record-breaking New York float.

Earlier this year Constellation raised over £1bn to turbocharge cinch’s growth across the UK and Europe.