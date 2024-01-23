EC BID launch campaign to support young professionals’ mental health

The Eastern City Business Improvement District (EC BID) announced the launch of RECHARGE 2024, a year-long campaign to tackle young professionals’ concerns for their mental health.

A recent survey by Deltapoll, commissioned by EC BID, revealed that 48 per cent of young professionals aged 18 to 24 and 49 per cent aged 25 to 34 expressed increased worry for their mental health in January and February.

Responding to the survey, CEO of the EC BID, Kate Hart, said: “These figures alone tell us that something needs to be done to improve people’s mental health and in turn, lower that figure. This is why we have designed RECHARGE 2024, to provide moments of levity, beauty, community, and joy, as well as shining a light on the more concerning issues.”

The findings emphasised a significant connection between mental health and productivity, as 40 per cent of Gen X and Millennials believe their work performance is affected by the state of their mental health. Hart continued: “Supporting our younger work force is crucial to ensuring a diverse and therefore fruitful and dynamic future for London, especially The City.”

When asked what might alleviate their mental health concerns, young workers emphasised the importance of more unique activities in their work areas, with 46 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds suggesting a need for more diverse and engaging working environments. Public transport also emerged as a crucial factor for Londoners when considering their work environment.

As part of RECHARGE 2024, EC BID will install free outdoor immersive light and sound installation, Elysian Arcs, set against the Leadenhall Building. Created by Sydney-based design studio Atelier Sisu and delivered by FESTIVAL.ORG, the installation will encourage visitors to the Eastern City to stop, reflect and recharge. The BID will also host workshops, events, and other activities to help people ‘recharge’ as 2024 gets going.

Elysian Arcs will launch at the end of February and run until 9 March. Find full details and book a workshop on the BID website.

EC BID is a Business Improvement District working to promote and enhance a unique part of the City of London known as the Eastern City.



