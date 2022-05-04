London’s NFL matches confirmed with Packers set to play in capital

The NFL have announced details of the three London games set to be played across the capital next season. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The NFL have today confirmed the schedule for the three matches to be played next season in London.

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will clash on 2 October with the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers meeting a week later – both of those matches will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The final match of the three will see the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars meet at Wembley Stadium on 30 October.

Both the Saints and Vikings will be playing in the capital for the third time while the Packers’ match will see the Wisconsin franchise play their first ever international match.

The Giants, who won the inaugural London match in 2007, will also play in their third UK match.

Elsewhere the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Seattle Seahawks in Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena in the German capital.

Munich and Frankfurt have been confirmed as NFL host cities in a deal that spans the next four seasons.

Mexico City will also host an international fixture, with details yet to be announced.