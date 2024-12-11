NFL confirms third European city for 2025 international games

The NFL will expand its international game programme with a match in Berlin in 2025, the sporting league has announced.

It comes as the NFL announced a “multi-year commitment” to playing games in the German capital following successful stints in Munich and Frankfurt.

Berlin’s Olympic Stadium is not new to NFL, having hosted pre-season matches in the 1990s, but 2025 will be the first year Olympiastadion Berlin hosts a regular season game.

It means matches will be played in Germany and Real Madrid’s Bernabeu in Spain across 2025 in addition to three matches in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium.

The league can schedule up to eight games per season outside of the United States from next year.

There have been over 50 regular season NFL games played outside the United States, with the majority of those in London. But Munich, Frankfurt, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto have all played hosts across the league’s overseas period.

“Germany has a rich tradition of American football and the NFL has a deep history with the city of Berlin,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Iris Spranger, Berlin’s senator for the interior and sports said: “This long-term partnership with the NFL will continue to boost Berlin as a global sports metropolis, as well as excite fans at the Olympic Stadium.

“The 2025 NFL Berlin game means worldwide visibility, numerous international guests, increased tourism and high economic value across the city.”

There are also discussions ongoing surrounding a potential game at Ireland’s Croke Park.