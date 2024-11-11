Why the NFL is keen for Dublin to host games from next year

An NFL game in Ireland would follow US college football being played in Dublin

The NFL’s plans to increase the number of games it plays overseas and stage one in Dublin for the first time next year would be “a resounding success”, say sport business experts.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed at the weekend that the league was considering expanding its International Series from five to eight fixtures from 2025 and that a debut in the Republic of Ireland was in its sights.

The move would complement its three annual games in London and make commercial sense for a number of reasons, according to Neil Hopkins, strategy partner at M&C Saatchi Sport and Entertainment.

“First, interest in the game is growing in the country, in line with the expansion of the NFL’s appeal in the UK,” he said.

“Second, there are multiple cities with NFL franchises and significant Irish-American communities for whom a trip back to the old country would be a no-brainer.

“Third, there is a recruitment angle with the Gaelic Athletic Association supplying a number of kicking prospects to the NFL.

“Fourth, Dublin has a pair of massive stadia in Croke Park and the Aviva Stadium that will undoubtedly sell out for NFL games.

“The fact that Notre Dame University – the Fighting Irish no less – have played a number of college football games in front of packed houses in Dublin suggests hosting an NFL fixture would be a resounding success.”

The NFL has staged games in London for almost 20 years but the number has steadily increased as well as adding dates in Mexico, Germany and Brazil. Spain is confirmed to join that list next year, with Dublin a strong possibility.

“We expect to return to Mexico City. We expect to return to Brazil. We will certainly be back in the UK,” Goodell said on Sunday.

“And we’re also looking at the potential of another game in the UK area in Ireland, possibly. That’s a possibility. And we’ll certainly be back here in Germany. So if that total’s eight, that’s what we’re shooting for.”