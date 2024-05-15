Who is playing in NFL London games in 2024?

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 02: General view inside the stadium prior to the NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The NFL yesterday confirmed which regular season matches both Wembley Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would host in the 2024-25 season.

The New York Jets and the Minnesota Vikings will open the London series of games at the home of Spurs before the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Chicago Bears at the north London stadium.

The 90,000 capacity home of English football Wembley will see the Jaguars take on the New England Patriots in October.

It comes as the NFL confirmed all five overseas fixtures for the upcoming season.

The Green Bay Packers will face the Philadelphia Eagles at the Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil in September while the New York Giants take on the Carolina Panthers in Munich in November.

“We are delighted to announce these exciting match-ups across London and Munich, in addition to the historic first game in São Paulo, Brazil, to complete the 2024 International Games slate,” said NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly.

“As the league and its 32 teams continue to prioritise international growth, we look forward to building on the incredible fan experiences seen in Europe while taking the game to new fans in South America.“