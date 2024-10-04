Big NFL fan? These are the top London sports bars to watch American football

The NFL returns to London this weekend for the first of three matches and, unsurprisingly, every one of them is sold out. So here’s where you can watch the NFL in London.

P.S. Reservations recommended for all!

Passyunk is NFL hot spot

If you ask any NFL fan where they’ll be during a match the majority of them would say one of the three Passyunk franchises.

Based in Waterloo, Battersea and Fitzrova (the best one); these franchises allow you to chow down on American food among like-minded friends.

In City AM’s experience the Passyunk peeps are pretty passionate and know their stuff so you’re bound to have someone on hand to explain what happened in the last play or what a line of scrimmage is.

“We’ve created authentic dive bars in London for American Expats and aficionados alike to hang out, guzzle down American beer, eat authentic American food, watch the Super Bowl and other sports like college football, basketball and baseball,” they say.

Website here

NFL at Long Arm

Long Arm in Shoreditch, a stone’s throw from the HAC Grounds and Finsbury Square, is a fan favourite when it comes to the NFL in London.

It’s spacious with a great selection of choice on the menu and behind the bar.

Undoubtedly set to be full of the local hipsters across the cold autumn months, the atmosphere will be rocking.

Website here

Goldwood / Northwood… all of the woods

The woods are all over the capital – Northwood in Angel, Redwood in London Bridge, Goldwood in the Square Mile or Greenwood in Victoria.

But the chain is worth a visit, wherever you go.

They’re also listed on the NFL website along with Long Arm as official spots in which to watch American football.

There are also branches in Shoreditch, Liverpool Street and White City.

“Crystal clear ultra high-definition screens, roaring sound, mouth-watering food & perfect pints,” they state.

Website here

Moretown Belle

The Moretown Belle London is mere metres from St Katharine Docks and is a top spot off the beaten path for NFL fans.

A location handed to City AM via NFL group chats, this authentic spot will have expert fans who know their stuff.

With 30 screens and special surround sound, every play will be broadcast in high definition.

“Our menu is prepared from freshly delivered produce starting with breakfast daily then an all day dining menu featuring delicious classics & Belle favourites and of course a traditional roast is served every Sunday,” they state.

Sunday roast and NFL? Yes please!

Website here

Heliot Steak House

The Heliot Steak House in London’s West End is turning itself into an American viewing party hot spot for the three NFL London games, starting on 6 October.

“To maintain energy throughout,” the stake house says. “Sports fans can tuck into a range of quintessentially American dishes reimagined with Heliot’s signature flair.”

City AM is yet to try this spot for the NFL and will reserve judgement until it does!